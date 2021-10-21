Adele Dazzled in an All-Leather Look for Her Latest Date With Rich Paul

2021 is garnering mixed reviews as far as years go, but the return of Adele to the spotlight is one event we can all agree is only for the better. The singer is not only giving us new music, being refreshingly honest about everything she's been through and being adorably clueless about certain slang expressions, but she's also got a brand new romance for us to root for: her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. And so far, her date style has been extra covetable, which, bonus.

Exhibit A: the outfit she wore to a Lakers game at the Staples Center with her beau. The star stunned in a dark brown leather suit by Altuzarra, and paired the bold outfit with a logo-strewn Louis Vuitton coat, bag and high heels. Here, look, stunning:

Kevork Djansezian Getty Images

Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

We were also treated to some very Adele facial expressions when the singer was forced to endure her own song being played on the speakers at one point. Now, I'm not a Grammy-winning artist, but I feel like I can relate from hearing my voice in a video? What I can't relate to, however, is how utterly flawless Adele manages to look while pulling the most exasperated, uncomfortable faces. It's extremely unfair.

Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

I can see the memes from here...

Adele's latest album, 30, will be released on Nov. 19. It's been five years since she last released music, so it's no wonder we're all losing our collective heads over it. The first single off the album, "Easy on Me," has already been beating streaming records left and right. Petition to rename 2021 "the year of Adele?"

