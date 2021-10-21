Today's Top Stories
Adele Dazzled in an All-Leather Look for Her Latest Date With Rich Paul

She's not going easy on us.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca october 19 singer adele attends a game between the golden state warriors and the los angeles lakers on october 19, 2021 at staples center in los angeles allen j schaben los angeles times via getty images
Allen J. SchabenGetty Images

2021 is garnering mixed reviews as far as years go, but the return of Adele to the spotlight is one event we can all agree is only for the better. The singer is not only giving us new music, being refreshingly honest about everything she's been through and being adorably clueless about certain slang expressions, but she's also got a brand new romance for us to root for: her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. And so far, her date style has been extra covetable, which, bonus.

Exhibit A: the outfit she wore to a Lakers game at the Staples Center with her beau. The star stunned in a dark brown leather suit by Altuzarra, and paired the bold outfit with a logo-strewn Louis Vuitton coat, bag and high heels. Here, look, stunning:

los angeles, ca october 19 singer adele and rich paul attend a game between the los angeles lakers and the golden state warriors at staples center on october 19, 2021 in los angeles, california note to user user expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading andor using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the getty images license agreement photo by kevork djanseziangetty images
Kevork DjansezianGetty Images
We were also treated to some very Adele facial expressions when the singer was forced to endure her own song being played on the speakers at one point. Now, I'm not a Grammy-winning artist, but I feel like I can relate from hearing my voice in a video? What I can't relate to, however, is how utterly flawless Adele manages to look while pulling the most exasperated, uncomfortable faces. It's extremely unfair.

los angeles, ca october 19 singer adele uses her purse to hide from the tv camera while she sings along to her song being played to the audience while attending a game between the golden state warriors and the los angeles lakers on october 19, 2021 at staples center in los angeles allen j schaben los angeles times via getty images
Allen J. SchabenGetty Images

I can see the memes from here...

Adele's latest album, 30, will be released on Nov. 19. It's been five years since she last released music, so it's no wonder we're all losing our collective heads over it. The first single off the album, "Easy on Me," has already been beating streaming records left and right. Petition to rename 2021 "the year of Adele?"

