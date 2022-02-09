Adele Wore a Giant Diamond on Her Ring Finger While Collecting Her 3 BRIT Awards

So, Adele, very deservingly, absolutely crushed the Brit Awards.

Out of four categories she was nominated for, the 30 singer took home three trophies: one for artist of the year, one for song of the year, and one for Mastercard album of the year—all three of which are a huge deal.

For an artist who has had a hard time in recent years, this is obviously an amazing achievement, and I'm so glad she's finally catching a break.

But there's another reason Adele has been a subject of conversation after the awards show, and you don't have to be particularly eagle-eyed to understand what I'm talking about: The artist showed up wearing a gigantic sparkler on her ring finger, and although she did not comment on this piece of jewelry, you'd be forgiven for thinking we might have witnessed an engagement announcement there.

While nothing has been confirmed, Adele's choice to wear such a prominent and symbolic-looking stone on *that* finger has fans speculating that she and her partner Rich Paul are engaged to be married.

The BRITs posted a gallery on Instagram, with Adele and her ring as the cover photo, and while many people seem to have not noticed the diamond at all, one commenter wrote, "Is adele engaged?????" to which someone else replied, "i thought i was the only one that noticed!!!!!!"

(As an aside, I very much enjoyed the BRITs' caption, which read, "fun fact: tom daley knitted this year’s red carpet #BRITs," followed up with the comment, "for legal reasons that was a joke x" LOL)

(Image credit: Getty/Jim Dyson)

Back to the matter at hand: "Adele is an absolute classic beauty, so it's no surprise she's wearing a seriously impressive pear-shaped diamond," Kyron Keogh, co-founder and managing director at ROX - Diamonds & Thrills tells Marie Claire. "From the photos, it looks like it's between 8 and 10 carats with the band delicately set with diamonds. I would estimate it would cost around £750,000 [~$1 million]. The pear-shaped or teardrop diamond is a timeless and feminine style."

The ring is a Lorraine Schwartz original, which is another clue in and of itself: Schwartz is the designer behind all your faves' engagement rings—including Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.

(Image credit: Getty/Allen J. Schaben)

Adele and Rich Paul have never really confirmed their relationship publicly, but have attended several basketball games together (Paul is a sports agent), as well as being spotted coming in and out of restaurants for apparent date nights. They seem to have started dating sometime between May and July 2021, though that's just speculation for the time being.

Adele was previously married to long-time love Simon Kinecki, with whom she shares son Angelo. The singer has spoken at length about how her painful experience of divorce inspired her latest album.