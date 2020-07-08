Today's Top Stories
Amy Schumer Discusses Her Relationship in an Exclusive Clip From HBO Max's 'Expecting Amy'

"I love him more than I thought I was capable of loving anybody."

By Bianca Rodriguez
premiere of stx films' "i feel pretty" arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

Amy Schumer is famous for putting herself out there in her wild and funny comedy. But her latest project for for HBO Max might change that reputation. The three-part documentary coming to the streaming service on July 9 will show the comedian like never before. Per a press release, the special is "like Jerry Seinfeld's movie Comedian if he had been pregnant" and it'll give a raw look into Schumer's life.

The docuseries—directed by Alexander Hammer, who previously worked on Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, and produced by Schumer—will give a closer look into Schumer's pregnancy with her son, Gene David Fischer, as well as her process of creating a comedy show that she's unsure she'll ever perform. The HBO Max show will also highlight her marriage with her husband, Chris Fischer, and his journey being diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

Marie Claire got a first look at the documentary in this exclusive clip. In it, Schumer and Fisher discuss each other, their relationship, and how it's changed during the pregnancy.

"It's hard to be in a relationship, but you know, especially when you been alone so long, but I really f**king love him," the comedian says in the clip. She continues, "I love him more than I thought I was capable of loving anybody."

All three episodes of Expecting Amy will be available to stream Thursday, July 9, on HBO Max. Watch the exclusive clip below.

