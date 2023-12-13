André Braugher, Star of 'Brooklyn 99,' Dies at Age 61

André Braugher, best known for portraying Captain Raymond Holt on the hit TV show Brooklyn 99, has passed away at the age of 61 after a brief illness, multiple publications have confirmed.

Braugher was beloved for his spot-on comedic timing and highly recognizable deep voice. Though many of his fans discovered him from his role as the stern and impassive but caring Captain Holt, he also starred in Homicide in the '90s, as well as several movies including The Mist, Frequency, and City of Angels.

Tributes have begun pouring in from fans and cast mates alike. Melissa Fumero, who portrayed Amy Santiago on the series, reshared a photo on her Instagram Stories of Captain Holt's desk and empty desk chair, letting the poignant picture speak for itself.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, posted a picture of Captain Holt holding a painted portrait of himself—which was part of a specific storyline on the show.

She wrote, "Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔"

A post shared by Chelsea Peretti A photo posted by chelsanity on

The actor is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three children, Michael, Isaiah and John.

Braugher's passing caps off a year of devastating celebrity losses, including that of beloved stars Matthew Perry, Angus Cloud, Sinéad O'Connor, Jane Birkin, CoCo Lee, Tina Turner, and Lisa Marie Presley.