Angelina Jolie Reveals the Mother-Daughter Matching Tattoo She Shares With 16-Year-Old Vivienne

Actress and philanthropist Angelina Jolie revealed she has a matching, mother-daughter tattoo with her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne.

In a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, Jolie said her and her daughter decided to get the matching tattoos while they were working on the Broadway musical The Outsiders, and as a way of commemorating that special time in their lives.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” the actress said at the time. “It means so much to us separately and together."

For the uninitiated, the words "Stay Gold" refers to one of the original songs featured in the Broadway play, which Jolie co-produced.

Jolie's mother-daughter tattoo is located on her wrist, adding to her already extensive tattoo collection. The actress did not indicate where her 16-year-old daughter's tattoo is located.

Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same interview, Jolie also shared that her latest matching tattoo isn't the only mother-sibling ink she shares with her children.

“There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us,” she explained, though she did not specify which children share matching ink with their mom.

Jolie's tattoos are somewhat famous, including her arm tattoo, which features the coordinates of her children's birth places.

According to Hello!, she also sports a Buddhist protection spell on the left side of her back, dedicated to her son, Maddox. Translated, the tattoo reads: "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides."

Jolie's massive back tattoo, which she recently showed off while attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival , also carries significant meaning, representing the four continents and classic elements of earth, water, air, and fire.

Angelina Jolie wears tattoos as an accessory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie shares Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, as well as 16-year-old Vivienne and twin brother Knox with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

In the same CR Fashion Book interview, the actress touched on just how much her children mean to her, what they have taught her, and how motherhood has changed her life.

“There are too many to count or name just one," she said of the lessons her children have taught her along the way. "But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”