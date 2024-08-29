Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are kicking off their coordinating couple style. The pair walked the red carpet for the first time at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

The couple was photographed on Thursday, Aug. 29, arriving at the star-studded event ahead of the premiere of Partridges's forthcoming television series Disclaimer.

For the occasion, Rodrigo chose a stunning LBD—in this case, a '90s-inspired black maxi that stayed true to her pop-punk princess style. The floor-grazing number featured thin spaghetti straps and a mesh fabrication, which was adorned with velvet florals. There was also a 3D appliqué embellished at the neckline, further playing up the moody floral aesthetic.

Olivia Rodrigo attended the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, Aug. 29, wearing a sheer black maxi gown. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With the help of her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, the "vampire" singer stuck to the all-black theme. Rodrigo accessorized her all-black look with a silver-trimmed box clutch, matching cat-eye sunglasses, strappy open-toed heels, and glimmering diamond-studded earrings.

In the beauty department, the actor went simple and elegant. She wore her dark hair down and pin straight, finishing with a bold red lip for a final pop of color.

Rodrigo's actor beau, Louis Partridge, was right beside her on the red carpet. He matched her vibe perfectly in a black suit with a white button-up shirt and sleek leather shoes.

After a slew of dating rumors, Rodrigo and Partridge confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Since then, the two have kept a relatively low-key profile—in recent months, Partridge was seen in the crowd of several Rodrigo concerts during her ongoing GUTS tour. The couple have also been photographed occasionally strolling hand-in-hand, but this marks their first red carpet appearance to date.

