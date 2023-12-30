A "Wicked" New Matching Tattoo For Co-Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

"Something is not the same" for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and it's the new ink they've added to their bodies! Or rather, it's the same design for both of them, as the two Wicked co-stars got matching tattoos!

Wicked is the origin story of Glinda the Good and Elphaba the Wicked Witch before the Wizard of Oz, and follows their complicated relationship. Grande plays Glinda, and Erivo plays Elphaba, so it's only fitting that the two have become fast friends — and now ink buddies!

Grande shared a photo on her Instagram of the pair's hands on her Instagram story, revealing their matching tattoos. They both got "For Good" inked on their palms. This is the title of one of the duets their characters sing in the musical, and one of the most popular quotes of the musical.

The photo included the date of April 24th, 2023, which we assume to be when the stars got the tattoos.

Wicked: Part One is set to premiere on November 27, 2024, with the second instalment coming over a year later on December 25, 2025.

(Image credit: Instagram / Ariana Grande)

This is not Grande's first tattoo, far from it. It turns out that Grande has over 60 tattoos by now! She got the first one at eighteen years old. Am I the only person who was shocked by this? How are they not more noticeable? Looking back at photos, they're often displayed, and yet somehow I always missed them.

On her Instagram Story, she also posted a note discussing how this was "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life," further specifying that she had been "deeply misunderstood."

This note was placed over a photo of what appears to be two more tattoo prints, one of a bubble and the other of Glinda. The latter is Grande's character in Wicked, and so we love her commitment to the role. It's unsurprising given that Grande has spoken openly about how much she yearned for the role of Glinda.

The combination of revealing this tattoo now and the note suggests that perhaps this "For Good" quote is about more than just the song.

Now we'll have to wait and see if she got any other matching tattoos with Wicked co-stars... such as her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater?