Ariana Grande's New Year's Plans Include This Exact Red Lipstick

Ariana Grande has some plans for 2024. Although we don't know exactly what's on the agenda, they're sure to be big. It's the year of Wicked, after all! And we haven't gotten new music from the 30-year-old since 2020's Positions.

How do we know something's on the horizon? It's written in the stars—aka R.E.M. Beauty lipstick. On Wednesday, December 27, Grande posted a series of photos to Instagram captioned "see you next year," with the phrase captured once again in a handwritten note featuring a bold shade of red from her retro futuristic makeup collection.

(Image credit: @arianagrande on Instagram)

According to multiple fan and friends' Instagram accounts, Grande has been sending notes in the mail featuring the same message and a special present: the exact tube of On Your Collar classic lipstick featured in her photos. The shade, "attention," is a bright blue-red that boasts major pigment and a creamy satin finish. It also appears to be the shade the "Thank U, Next" singer has been favoring as of late. In early December, she wore a red lip to perform "Oh Santa!" alongside Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson at Madison Square Garden. A month before, she chose the bold makeup look for a night out in New York City.

A post shared by fan account♡ A photo posted by thegrandeheels on

The broadway star first launched her beauty line in November 2021. To tease the occasion, she took out several billboard in Times Square, covering the advertisements with the cryptic message "r.e.m. coming soon."

While we know all about the brand these days, a simple message from Grande is still cause for excitement/alarm. What does "see you next year?" entail. I guess we'll find out soon. And until then? It's red lipstick for New Year's Eve.

We're paying attention, Ariana. (And shopping it below.)