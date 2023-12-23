Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have kept their relationship relatively lowkey. But the pop superstar couldn't resist giving her boo a little shoutout in her Christmas-themed Instagram slideshow.
Amid mirror selfies and snaps of the Grande family video chatting, the pop star shared a closeup of a tinsel tree in her apartment—along with one specific ornament on it. Surrounded by a sparse selection of simple, colored baubles is an ornament made to look like a can of Spam.
A post shared by Ariana Grande
A photo posted by arianagrande on
While the decor could be a sign of Grande's devotion to the Hawaiian delicacy of Spam musubi, it's more likely that it's a not-so-subtle nod to her Tony-nominated Broadway beau. Slater, who rose to fame as the titular character in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, joined the current Broadway cast of the Spamalot musical revival in August.
A post shared by Monty Python’s Spamalot
A photo posted by spamalotbway on
Grande also saw her beau's Spamalot performance twice during the show's opening week. "She's a theater kid at her core, so you see she really feels at peace being around Broadway," a source told People of Grande's first Spamalot audience appearance.
The holiday-themed snap is the closest Grande has come to posting a photo of Slater on her Instagram account. But while the two may not be Instagram official, they've been spotted on various outings in recent months, including a dinner date in New York City in October and a September trip to Disneyland with Grande's mom and brother.
Grande and Slater's relationship went public in July after they met on the set of the upcoming Wicked movie musical. Both stars were separated from their then-spouses at the time. (Grande and Dalton Gomez separated in January and filed for divorce in September, while Slater and Lilly Jay filed for divorce in July.) Their relationship timeline has come with plenty of speculation among fans, but Grande's cheeky Christmas snap shows that she's not fazed by the gossip.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
