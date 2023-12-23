Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have kept their relationship relatively lowkey. But the pop superstar couldn't resist giving her boo a little shoutout in her Christmas-themed Instagram slideshow .

Amid mirror selfies and snaps of the Grande family video chatting, the pop star shared a closeup of a tinsel tree in her apartment—along with one specific ornament on it. Surrounded by a sparse selection of simple, colored baubles is an ornament made to look like a can of Spam.

A post shared by Ariana Grande A photo posted by arianagrande on

While the decor could be a sign of Grande's devotion to the Hawaiian delicacy of Spam musubi, it's more likely that it's a not-so-subtle nod to her Tony-nominated Broadway beau. Slater, who rose to fame as the titular character in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, joined the current Broadway cast of the Spamalot musical revival in August.

A post shared by Monty Python’s Spamalot A photo posted by spamalotbway on

Grande also saw her beau's Spamalot performance twice during the show's opening week. "She's a theater kid at her core, so you see she really feels at peace being around Broadway," a source told People of Grande's first Spamalot audience appearance.

The holiday-themed snap is the closest Grande has come to posting a photo of Slater on her Instagram account. But while the two may not be Instagram official, they've been spotted on various outings in recent months, including a dinner date in New York City in October and a September trip to Disneyland with Grande's mom and brother .