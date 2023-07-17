Her Fans Called It: Ariana Grande is Separated from Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande’s fans spotted it before it became news: The singer was at Wimbledon yesterday, and eagle-eyed aficionados noticed that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. (Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021.) Grande attended the men’s singles final of the tennis tournament yesterday and sat between actors Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield, and, per Page Six , “reacted to moments during the match by covering her mouth with her right hand, as her left hand rested on her lap—notably without a ring.”

Grande was also spotted without her wedding ring back in April, at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London. Grande fans immediately noticed the lack of a sparkler on that finger, taking to Twitter with their observations: “I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything I just wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??” one user tweeted. Another wrote “Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????” while yet another chimed in that the pop star’s ring may be getting “serviced or cleaned” or she could be “getting an upgrade.” (Ever the optimist, that one.)

Grande—who is filming the upcoming movie Wicked, which has since been put on hold because of the actor’s strike—“has also been relatively quiet on social media, though her ring has been noticeably missing from her posts in recent months,” Page Six reports. That said, for their second wedding anniversary in May, Grande gushed over Gomez, writing “I love him so,” on Instagram beneath a black-and-white photo from their wedding day. In that same caption, she clarified they had been together for three and a half years.

Per TMZ , Grande and Gomez have been separated since January and are headed for divorce. The outlet reports that a few months back the two attempted a reconciliation, but it didn’t work.

“Ariana and Dalton have been thousands of miles apart since December, when she started filming Wicked,” the outlet writes. “Our sources say they were having problems even before that. We’re told they remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly, but, according to sources, the marriage is kaput.”