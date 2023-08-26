Ariana Grande Sent a Sweet Message About Her Late Ex Mac Miller on Her Album Anniversary

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ariana Grande is looking back at ten years of her debut album Yours Truly, and sharing memories of the decade since its release. She even sent a special, subtle message about her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, with whom she collaborated for the 2013 album.

Grande and Miller started dating in 2016 for two years, before breaking up amicably and blaming their busy schedules. Miller tragically passed away four months later, at the age of 26, of an accidental drug overdose.

Miller was a featured artist on the original release of track "The Way," from Yours Truly, and in honor of the album's anniversary—which Grande is celebrating all week long with special releases—she released a special Live in London version of the track, with audio on YouTube. She's also released a "Spanglish" version of the song, and she's been releasing special mixes or unheard versions of various tracks off the album all this week.

But the sweet, small nod to Miller at the end of the audio-only YouTube video for their song together stands out among her other releases this week:

Did you catch it? At the end of the video is a black background with just the words "Feat. Mac Miller" on screen.

This is a contrast to the other releases, such as the collaboration with Grande's other ex-boyfriend, Big Sean, for "Right There," which Grande also rereleased minus the shout-out Miller received.

It's a subtle, sweet nod to her ex, whom Grande publicly mourned at the time of his passing. Upon the news of Miller's death, Grande posted a message about how she was "so mad," and called him "my dearest friend. for so long." She also called him "the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved," and added "i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

It isn't Grande's first time paying tribute to Miller in subtle ways, but it's a fitting tribute during a week where Grande is looking back at her career so far and the people who helped her get where she is now.