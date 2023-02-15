Ashley Graham Posted a Caption-Less Photo of Her Body One Year Postpartum

Ashley Graham has been keeping it real ever since she first stepped into the public eye, and people everywhere are so grateful for it.

The supermodel often shares unedited photos of her body in its different iterations, for example during pregnancy or while breastfeeding, which has the very real effect of normalizing what bodies can look like before, during and after childbirth.

Most recently, Graham shared a photo of her nude torso while clutching her stomach with both hands, showing off what her body looks like a year after welcoming her twin sons Roman and Malachi, who were born in January 2021.

The model didn't caption the photo, letting it speak for itself, and her followers loved her for it.

"Yesss," wrote body-positive influencer Sarah Nicole Landry.

"Beautiful!!!!" wrote author Jenna Kutcher.

"The realest one we know," commented makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes.

While Graham has previously said that she hates having to discuss her body all the time, she is still very open about what life is like in her own skin.

For example, in an interview with Marie Claire back in May 2022, when she released a lingerie collection with Knix, she gave us her definition of sexy.

"I mean, first of all, the question is when do you feel sexy! After the pandemic and having three babies in two years, it's a different kind of sexy now. Before, I only did sexy [when I was] fully glammed up and a dress on a red carpet. Now my sexy is just a little bit different."

Graham shares her twins and 3-year-old Isaac with husband Justin Ervin.