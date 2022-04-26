Ashley Graham Thanked Her Post-Pregnancy Belly on Instagram

Ashley Graham continues to be an inspiration.

Three months after giving birth to twins Roman and Malachi, the model has posted a mirror selfie wearing just underwear, in which she expresses gratitude towards her belly after pregnancy—implying that she's welcoming its new stretch marks as a symbol of what her body allowed her to do.

"Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum," Graham wrote.

It's far from the first time Graham has made waves with candid comments about what it's really like to give birth to human people.

After welcoming son Isaac with Justin Ervin in 2020, she wrote alongside another mirror selfie, "Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too ... After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!"

She also addressed the topic of stretch marks directly in a 2020 interview with ELLE. "When I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly. Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, 'Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened,'" Graham told Kristen Bell. "At first it felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said, 'No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.'" LOUDER!!