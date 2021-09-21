Ashley Graham Just Found Out She's Having Twin Boys

Ashley Graham announced her pregnancy back in July with a gorgeous moody photo taken by her film director husband, Justin Ervin. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," Graham wrote at the time.

Now, in the style of Kylie Jenner, Graham has shared a video montage of herself and Ervin finding out about the pregnancy, then at the doctor's office finding out the sex of the baby... only to learn they're expecting twins.

The video shows Graham's belly being smothered in that jelly stuff (technical term) while she stares up at the screen and cries out in apparent shock, "is that twins?!"

Later, Graham helpfully points out, "that's a penis" and the doctor cheerily repeats, "that's a penis!" But the model then gets confused and thinks she sees a girl on the screen as well, but the doctor gently corrects her, saying, "no, that's a boy, too."

The parents-to-be seem slightly shell-shocked by this revelation. "You're joking me," Ervin says, as Graham asks, "are you serious?" The mom-to-be then laughs uncontrollably as she exclaims, "we're gonna have three boys!" Ervin concludes, "you're kidding me."

The caption is blank, because these parents' hilarious reaction totally speaks for itself.

Graham and Ervin, who were married in 2010, welcomed their son Isaac back in 2020.

