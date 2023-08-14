Ashley Olsen is a New Mom to a Baby Boy—and We Never Knew She Was Pregnant

The baby was born “a few months ago.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen went from a childhood in front of the cameras to an adulthood decidedly less so. Case in point: we had no idea that Ashley was even pregnant, but she’s now a mom, having given birth to a baby boy “a few months ago” after keeping her pregnancy under wraps, Page Six reports.

The boy’s name is Otto, and he was born in New York to Olsen and husband Louis Eisner, who, naturally, are “ecstatic” at their new addition. The couple married on December 28, 2022, at a private home in Bel Air in front of about 50 people.

Olsen has gone from Full House star to founder of luxury fashion brand The Row—both done alongside twin sister Mary-Kate—and has been dating Eisner since 2017. Fiercely private, the couple only appeared on a red carpet together for the first time in September 2021. 

Congratulations to the new family of three!

