Elizabeth Olsen Wears a $1,350 Denim Shirt From The Row to Visit Her Sisters' Store

She styled it with a $398 Michael Kors bag.

Elizabeth Olsen was seen walking on Melrose Place
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Stealing your sister's clothes is a sibling right of passage—and that goes double in the Olsen family. With two of the world's most stylish stars as sisters, Elizabeth Olsen has prime access to the most coveted closets on earth (not to mention, their famed fashion brand), and she takes full advantage.

The WandaVision actor regularly sports Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's celebrity-loved label, The Row, channeling the brand's signature, soft-spoken luxuriousness. This was certainly the case on Sunday, April 20, when she stepped out for a bit of shopping on Melrose Place—the Los Angeles street which hosts one of The Row's five brick-and-mortar stores.

Olsen was outfitted accordingly, arriving to the shop dressed in a smattering of their highest-end product offerings. Her monochromatic look included their $1,350 denim Nesson Shirt in black and a pair of $690 flip-flops that Ashley herself wore just last month. Though the rest of her 'fit wasn't designed by relatives, each piece still tapped that Olsen family vibe.

Elizabeth Olsen was seen walking on Melrose Place on Saturday morning. She seemingly visited her sister's store on April 20.

Elizabeth Olsen wore several pieces from The Row, while out in LA.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Nesson Shirt in Linen
The Row
Nesson Shirt in Linen

Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber
The Row
Dune Classic Sandal

Unlike Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence, who carry The Row bags religiously, Elizabeth Olsen skipped out on their wide range of four-figure purses for her store visit. Instead, she reached for a $398 hobo style from Michael Kors for this particular occasion—lending further authority to 2025's budding oversize bag trend.

Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag

With a leather outer, a sleek, triangular silhouette, and an utterly nondescript design, the Nolita isn't unlike the $2,650 Blake Hobo touted by her twin sisters. The Michael Kors shoulder bag gives off similar energy, but with a much more accessible price tag. It just goes to show that even Olsens can appreciate a good deal every once in a while.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸