Stealing your sister's clothes is a sibling right of passage—and that goes double in the Olsen family. With two of the world's most stylish stars as sisters, Elizabeth Olsen has prime access to the most coveted closets on earth (not to mention, their famed fashion brand), and she takes full advantage.

The WandaVision actor regularly sports Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's celebrity-loved label, The Row, channeling the brand's signature, soft-spoken luxuriousness. This was certainly the case on Sunday, April 20, when she stepped out for a bit of shopping on Melrose Place—the Los Angeles street which hosts one of The Row's five brick-and-mortar stores.

Olsen was outfitted accordingly, arriving to the shop dressed in a smattering of their highest-end product offerings. Her monochromatic look included their $1,350 denim Nesson Shirt in black and a pair of $690 flip-flops that Ashley herself wore just last month. Though the rest of her 'fit wasn't designed by relatives, each piece still tapped that Olsen family vibe.

Elizabeth Olsen wore several pieces from The Row, while out in LA. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Nesson Shirt in Linen $1,350 at The Row

Unlike Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence, who carry The Row bags religiously, Elizabeth Olsen skipped out on their wide range of four-figure purses for her store visit. Instead, she reached for a $398 hobo style from Michael Kors for this particular occasion—lending further authority to 2025's budding oversize bag trend.

Michael Kors Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag $398 at Michael Kors

With a leather outer, a sleek, triangular silhouette, and an utterly nondescript design, the Nolita isn't unlike the $2,650 Blake Hobo touted by her twin sisters. The Michael Kors shoulder bag gives off similar energy, but with a much more accessible price tag. It just goes to show that even Olsens can appreciate a good deal every once in a while.