Um, Aubrey Plaza's Dogs Are Completely Stunning
SO FLUFFY.
Nothing brightens up a rainy day quite like a good dog photo, hence why I'm extremely grateful for Aubrey Plaza right now.
The actress recently went out for a stroll with her two rescue dogs, and I had no idea how gorgeous her pets were until I saw this series of pics.
Walking in Los Angeles, Plaza was accompanied by two extremely furry animals, Frankie and Stevie. She went for a casual-chic look in an oversized jacket, a graphic tee, skinny jeans and white sneakers, and she looked *almost* as fabulous as her dogs did. I mean, just check these ladies out.
Appearing on The Ellen Show in 2018, Plaza gave us the deets on her dogs, and they both have a pretty fascinating background.
"They're both beautiful and perfect in my heart," the actress assured the talk-show host.
"Stevie's famous," she added. "She was actually on The Mentalist for years."
DeGeneres asked, "You got her from a set?"
"No, she's from a junkyard in Bakersfield," Plaza answered.
"But Frankie, I just recently found out, is—my friend Justine who's a crazy dog lover texted me in the middle of the night and was like, 'Oh my God, I figured out what breed Frankie is. She is a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje.'"
She continued, "Oh, she's a Dutch royal dog. She's a dog that was, like, bred for Dutch royalty in like the 18th century or something.
"They're both rescue dogs. ... Stevie was from Bakersfield and Frankie, well, I'm convinced that she... that there was a Dutch prince that was shopping on Rodeo Drive and accidentally just lost her, and then she went into a construction site and was hiding, and then they found her there. So she actually belongs in a castle."
Eh—castle, Hollywood Hills mansion, I'm sure Frankie is happy either way, TBH.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
