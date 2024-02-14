If This Whole Music Thing Stops Working Out, Here's What Bad Bunny Wants to Do With His Life

When many of us dream of what our lives would be like, we imagine becoming famous singers or actors. We've all practiced that Emmys/Grammys/Oscars acceptance speech in the shower. Don't deny it.

But for Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, he has achieved international fame as a musician, but still imagines what his life would be like if he wasn't an award-winning artist.

Bad Bunny spoke to Interview Magazine and was asked what he would do if he weren't in the music industry. "If I wasn’t going anywhere with my music, I was going to work in the culinary arts," he said. "I saw cooking as something creative because sure, there are recipes, but there’s also the opportunity to craft your own dishes, to create your own flavor."

It sounds like someone loved The Bear as much as the rest of us!

Bad Bunny reflected on what he'd do if he wasn't a performer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But don't worry, Bad Bunny isn't quitting music any time soon, as he has wanted this for a long time.

"I actually dreamed so much about having this career," he explained. "I’d come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music. I’d sometimes say, 'Damn, if this isn’t meant to be, I don’t know what I’ll do because I don’t have another dream.'"

Kendall Jenner at the Super Bowl (Image credit: Getty Images)

But aside from his professional life, is anything cooking (see what we did there?) in Bad Bunny's personal life?

Rumors swirled that Bad Bunny was spotted in Kendall Jenner's suite at the Super Bowl. The pair broke up several weeks ago, but were spotted together spending New Year's Eve in Barbados with friends.

However, photos have since shown that Bad Bunny was actually in a different suite, on the other side of the stadium. Instead, another ex of Jenner's, Devin Booker, was in her suite. Perhaps a different pair are rekindling their romance...