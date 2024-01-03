If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were one of many couples to call it quits in 2023, which many are dubbing "The Year of Breakups." (Seriously, though. There were a lot of breakups.)

This whirlwind romance was considered by many to be as surprising as that of Timothée Chalamet and Jenner's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first spotted in February, leaving a double date with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber. A month later, the model and recording artist were spotted kissing after grabbing sushi with her little sis, Kylie.

From there, things appeared to move quickly, to the extent that the couple even posed for a Gucci campaign together and hit the Saturday Night Live after-party for Bad Bunny's hosting gig on the show.

Alas, it wasn't a romance to last (at least not right now). By late October, fans noticed the couple had not been spotted together in a while. By November, it was official: the couple had joined the likes of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, and Taylor Swift and Matty Healy and went their separate ways.

But maybe we've been too quick to write them off, as a reunion could be in the cards for 2024, and it might have been orchestrated by Hailey Bieber herself.

Despite being broken up, Bad Bunny and Jenner still celebrated New Year's Eve together, along with a group of mutual friends. This crew included the Biebers, who were there right at the start of this relationship. The group was vacationing together near Barbados, which sounds like the perfect setting for a second chance at love.

Sparks were indeed flying, namely (if nothing else) in the fireworks the group watched at midnight. In a clip posted by one of Jenner's friends, you can even hear Bad Bunny in the background as he eagerly wishes everyone, "Feliz Año Nuevo!"

This trip might simply be the result of mutual friends, but we're not ruling out a midnight kiss just yet...