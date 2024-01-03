If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were one of many couples to call it quits in 2023, which many are dubbing "The Year of Breakups." (Seriously, though. There were a lot of breakups.)
This whirlwind romance was considered by many to be as surprising as that of Timothée Chalamet and Jenner's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
Jenner and Bad Bunny were first spotted in February, leaving a double date with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber. A month later, the model and recording artist were spotted kissing after grabbing sushi with her little sis, Kylie.
From there, things appeared to move quickly, to the extent that the couple even posed for a Gucci campaign together and hit the Saturday Night Live after-party for Bad Bunny's hosting gig on the show.
Alas, it wasn't a romance to last (at least not right now). By late October, fans noticed the couple had not been spotted together in a while. By November, it was official: the couple had joined the likes of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, and Taylor Swift and Matty Healy and went their separate ways.
But maybe we've been too quick to write them off, as a reunion could be in the cards for 2024, and it might have been orchestrated by Hailey Bieber herself.
Despite being broken up, Bad Bunny and Jenner still celebrated New Year's Eve together, along with a group of mutual friends. This crew included the Biebers, who were there right at the start of this relationship. The group was vacationing together near Barbados, which sounds like the perfect setting for a second chance at love.
Sparks were indeed flying, namely (if nothing else) in the fireworks the group watched at midnight. In a clip posted by one of Jenner's friends, you can even hear Bad Bunny in the background as he eagerly wishes everyone, "Feliz Año Nuevo!"
This trip might simply be the result of mutual friends, but we're not ruling out a midnight kiss just yet...
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Ballet Flats Confirm That 2010s Business Casual Really Is Back
She styled the polarizing shoe with—drumroll, please—a pencil midi skirt.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Stop What You’re Doing Right Now, Because the Buzz Is We’re Getting a New Britney Spears Album This Year
Some high-profile names are involved in the project, her first in eight years.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Pamela Anderson Is the Makeup-Free Face of Proenza Schouler's Spring 2024 Campaign
Fresh-faced and front and center, Anderson re-asserts her status as a style icon.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have a Cozy Date Night At The Toronto Maple Leafs Game
Just the two of them. Plus thousands of screaming hockey (and Bieber) fans.
By Jamie Feldman
-
Step Aside Martha May Whovier, Kendall Jenner Has Entered Whosville This Christmas
She's definitely got the Grinch's attention in that dress.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
No, Hailey Bieber Is Not Making a Fashion Statement with These Heavy-Duty Shades She Wore in a Recent TikTok
She’s a total trendsetter, yes—but that’s decidedly not what she’s going for here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Reportedly Broken Up After Nine Months of Dating
The year of breakups strikes again.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner’s Latest Campaign for Bottega Veneta Lets the Paparazzi Do the Work
“READYMADE” captures the duo in their real everyday lives, like jogging in a $6,800 hoodie from the brand (him) or pumping gas in $10,000 boots (her).
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner Re-Shared Some of Her Most NSFW Old Photos
Including some from her most spicy—and stunning—shoots.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)
It was hard to choose.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hailey Bieber Absolutely Goes There About Those Rampant Pregnancy Rumors: When It Happens, “You, As In the Internet, Will Be The Last To Know”
“And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f—ing care.”
By Rachel Burchfield