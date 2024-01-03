If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank

Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Barbados with the Biebers and other mutual friends.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were one of many couples to call it quits in 2023, which many are dubbing "The Year of Breakups." (Seriously, though. There were a lot of breakups.)

This whirlwind romance was considered by many to be as surprising as that of Timothée Chalamet and Jenner's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first spotted in February, leaving a double date with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber. A month later, the model and recording artist were spotted kissing after grabbing sushi with her little sis, Kylie.

From there, things appeared to move quickly, to the extent that the couple even posed for a Gucci campaign together and hit the Saturday Night Live after-party for Bad Bunny's hosting gig on the show.

Alas, it wasn't a romance to last (at least not right now). By late October, fans noticed the couple had not been spotted together in a while. By November, it was official: the couple had joined the likes of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, and Taylor Swift and Matty Healy and went their separate ways.

But maybe we've been too quick to write them off, as a reunion could be in the cards for 2024, and it might have been orchestrated by Hailey Bieber herself.

Despite being broken up, Bad Bunny and Jenner still celebrated New Year's Eve together, along with a group of mutual friends. This crew included the Biebers, who were there right at the start of this relationship. The group was vacationing together near Barbados, which sounds like the perfect setting for a second chance at love.

Sparks were indeed flying, namely (if nothing else) in the fireworks the group watched at midnight. In a clip posted by one of Jenner's friends, you can even hear Bad Bunny in the background as he eagerly wishes everyone, "Feliz Año Nuevo!"

This trip might simply be the result of mutual friends, but we're not ruling out a midnight kiss just yet...

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny together

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Topics
Kendall Jenner
Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸