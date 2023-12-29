Danielle Brooks Had the Best Reaction To Obama's 'Favorite Movies of 2023' Addition

He saved the best for last.

Just one day after he published his highly anticipated favorite movies of the year list, Barack Obama made a much well-deserved update.

"Update: I just saw The Color Purple and loved it. I'm adding it to this list as one of my favorite movies of the year," he tweeted.

Update: I just saw The Color Purple and loved it. I'm adding it to this list as one of my favorite movies of the year.December 28, 2023 See more

The newest iteration of The Color Purple had the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009 and sparked massive fanfare for its long list of talented stars. This is just another honor to add to the list.

And Danielle Brooks, who fans are already buzzing about cinching a supporting actress nomination for her role as Sofia, had a most fitting response.

"That's what I'm talking about!! Hell Yess!" she wrote, retweeting the former president.

That's what I'm talking about!! Hell Yess! https://t.co/oLIuBUnAwwDecember 29, 2023 See more

Brooks, along with co-stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi (to name a few) are being rightfully celebrated for their roles in the newest film adaptation of the best-selling novel, movie and broadway musical.

Barrino, who shines as Celie, recently opened up to People Magazine about the struggles she faced during her rise to fame after winning American Idol in 2004, sharing that she "lost everything.

She and the rest of the cast are certainly winning now.