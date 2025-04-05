Barack Obama Says He's "Been Trying to Dig" Himself Out of a "Deep Deficit" With Michelle Obama Since They Left the White House
The former POTUS revealed how he's attempting to make it up to his wife.
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have both been candid about the challenges their relationship endured while they lived in the White House. Now, Barack is discussing how he fought for his marriage after his presidency ended.
On April 3, Barack spoke to Hamilton College President Steven Tepper about the state of his marriage following two terms as POTUS. "I was in a deep deficit with my wife," the author of Dreams From My Father said, via The Daily Beast. "So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."
The Obamas tied the knot on October 3, 1992 in Chicago, and subsequently welcomed two daughters—Malia, born in July 1998, and Sasha, born in June 2001.
In December 2022, Michelle was similarly open about experiencing troubling periods in her marriage to Barack. "People think I'm being catty by saying this—it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she revealed during a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."
While Barack pursued his political career, Michelle seemingly found her own professional dreams stalling. "And for 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even,'" the author of Becoming said at the roundtable. "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."
Barack previously shared that Michelle didn't initially want him to run for president. "Her initial response was, 'No,'" he said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2020. "What I said to her, 'We still need to think through all the different elements of it and if at the end of that you still say no, then it's a no.'"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
William Is "Making the Most" of His "Second Chance" With Kate
The Prince of Wales is planning some seriously romantic gestures, according to a source.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers Are Still Making Adidas Sweat
The $187 footwear is fast becoming a supermodel favorite.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Baggy Jeans Finally Got Hailey Bieber's Blessing
If there's one thing Bieber can do, it's make a trend all hers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cher Considered Suicide While Trapped in "Loveless Marriage" With Sonny Bono
"I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Barack Obama Reacts to Daughter Malia Dropping Her Last Name Professionally
He's a proud dad.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Pamela Anderson Says It's "Tough" Staying Single After Dating So Many "Bad Boys"
"I didn't go after any bad boys. Bad boys came after me!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumors About Her Marriage to Justin Bieber
\201cSorry to spoil it.\201d
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Her Marriage to Fellow Actor (and Frequent Co-Star) Jesse Plemons
\201cI trust his opinion more than anyone.\201d
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is \201cPutting Pressure\201d on Meghan Markle to Accompany Him to an Event in the U.K., and It’s Causing Tension In Their Marriage, Royal Expert Claims
Meghan has reportedly said in the past that she \201cnever wants to set foot again in England.\201d
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Emma Heming Willis Shuts Down Narrative There's "No More Joy" in Marriage to Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Diagnosis
She set the record straight on Instagram.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Says Her Marriage Is "For Life" in Moving Birthday Tribute To Husband Justin Bieber
"Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."
By Danielle Campoamor Published