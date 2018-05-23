Michelle Obama Just Shared the Sweetest Throwback from Her and Barack's Wedding

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Barack and Michelle Obama are still "having fun," after 25 years of being married. Last night, the former first lady posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her and Barack's wedding reception, revealing that he was actually sick on the day of their wedding—but, of course, he was feeling better after seeing Michelle walk down the aisle.

"You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992, with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night," she wrote in the caption.

"Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else," she continued.

True love is real after all! Yesterday, Michelle shared quite a few throwback photos, and—great news!—we can expect to see more, soon. "Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing some photos and memories from my book, BECOMING," she captioned another photo.

Obviously this means our plans for the week now include obsessively refreshing Michelle's Instagram feed and...well, that's pretty much it. We'll be sharing any other really adorable photos of her and Barack with you here.