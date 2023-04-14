Bella Hadid Threw Her Support Behind Ariana Grande After She Was Body-Shamed: "It's So Much Cooler to Be Kind"

This week, Ariana Grande responded to horrible comments she has received about her body, telling fans on TikTok that "healthy can look different."
She also opened up about why her body has changed, and said that the body that outsiders deemed "healthy" was actually what she looked like while she was "on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly."
Bella Hadid reposted Grande's video on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption in support of the singer.
"you never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression . Grief or heartache," Hadid told her followers.
"You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes. Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind.
"There is always a reason for the way people look/feel , so try to be soft , especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through."
The supermodel also imparted some advice about being kind as much as possible.
"Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best," she said.
"So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes , just remember that.
"If someone wants to talk badly about another person , remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind. Love you guys. And love you Ari. This is so important , I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you."
Grande was incredibly touched by this message of support, and commented, "i love you and your big heart !!!!!!!"
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Hadid herself has been very open about her mental health difficulties over the years. Last year, she opened up about her experiences of depression and anxiety in an interview with WSJ Magazine, explaining, "I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn't know why."
She also said that things could change from moment to moment for her.
"Today is a good day. My brain fog is feeling better, I don't feel depressed. I don't have as much anxiety as I usually do," she said.
"But tomorrow I could wake up and [be] the complete opposite. That's why I get so overwhelmed."
I'm so grateful for celebrities like these two women, who are spreading much-needed messages.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
