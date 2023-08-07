Bella Hadid Says She's "Finally Healthy" After Struggling With Lyme Disease for "Almost 15 Years"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bella Hadid is famous for being incredibly open about her mental and physical health behind the scenes, and she's not about to stop now.

Since the supermodel's Lyme disease diagnosis was revealed in 2015, Bella has taken it upon herself to share the realities of coping with a chronic illness as well as battling with what she called "excruciating and debilitating" depression and anxiety—in an effort to help her followers feel less alone in their difficult health experiences.

Now, Bella has taken to Instagram to share more of what living with Lyme disease looks like, as she takes some time off work to care for her health. She also shared that she's now doing a lot better and is extremely grateful for having gotten to this point, despite how difficult the journey has been for her.

"the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself," she began, before thanking her mom Yolanda Hadid for her enduring support.

Bella went on to tell her followers, "1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today."

She continued, "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up.

"I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever"

The star then thanked her doctors, nurses, friends and agents for their continued help, before writing, "I’ll be back when I’m ready. I miss you all so much"

Sister Gigi Hadid wrote, "I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u !"

Elsa Hosk said, "It takes the most strength to take care of YOU ... sending so much love and healing"

Lameka Fox added, "sending you so much love! praying for your continued recovery and that you are able to be healthy, happy, and supported"

Other celebs who sent their well wishes included Camila Cabello, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Leomie Anderson, Adwoa Aboah, Bella Freud, and Jen Atkin.