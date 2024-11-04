Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez "Spectacular" Amid Divorce
There's clearly still a lot of love between them.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be divorcing, but that doesn't mean they don't still have a lot of respect for each other's work.
The former spouses have actually collaborated on the upcoming movie Unstoppable, with Lopez starring in the film, and Affleck and his pal Matt Damon acting as producers.
Affleck, Damon and Cillian Murphy recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview about their film Small Things Like These, which is out Nov. 8, and the reporter took the opportunity to ask Damon and Affleck about Unstoppable.
"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck answered. "Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel ... All of them were really passionate about this film."
He continued, "We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story."
As for his ex-wife's performance, the Gone Girl star said, "Jennifer is spectacular," adding, "[This movie] is another one that we're really, really proud of."
Lopez and Affleck were married between 2022 and earlier in 2024, with the "Jenny From the Block" singer filing for divorce on Aug. 20, one of their wedding anniversaries. The filing came as a surprise to absolutely no one, given that divorce rumors had been rapidly gaining traction since early May. Proof that these rumors had at least some truth to them, Lopez cited their official separation date as April 26.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The couple had rekindled their relationship in mid-2021 after the Hustlers actress' separation from Alex Rodriguez. They had originally dated—and gotten engaged—between 2002 and 2004.
Still, their relationship appears to be at the very least cordial, since the two were spotted out for lunch with some of their respective kids in mid-September, and have also been seen meeting with Hollywood's "disso queen" Laura Wasser, presumably to negotiate the terms of their divorce.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
32 Biopics Guaranteed to Inspire and Shock You—And Change Your Perception of Historical Figures
From portraits of influential leaders to stories about iconic musicians and athletes.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Bella Hadid Combines City Girl Style With a Country Chic Accessory
The model incorporated her horseback riding roots into her New York City fit.
By Jenny Hollander Published
-
Here's Why Tom Holland Googles His Girlfriend Zendaya
"It’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Can't Seem to Sell Their $68 Million Mansion
Time for a new realtor?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Show Up Together at the Same Event as Jennifer Lopez
The friendly exes arrived together while J.Lo separately attended the community event.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
J.Lo Is Over Ben. She's Into Oscar Now.
Jennifer Lopez is planning a major comeback for 2025, and she's aiming high.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Ben Affleck Gets Back to Work Amid Jennifer Lopez' Revelations About Their Divorce
And he broke out his best orange fall plaid.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Admits Social Media Comments About Her Life Can Sting: "I’m Not Teflon"
"I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Split Did "Almost Take Me Out for Good" the Second Time
She doesn't regret any of the lessons she's learned.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck's Longtime Friend Kevin Smith Praises Him Amid Divorce: "Just the Goods"
Smith is super loyal to the 'Gone Girl' star.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck's Pal Kevin Smith Says Calling Him Amid Divorce Would Be "Very Threatening"
This is kind of hilarious.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published