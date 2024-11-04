Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez "Spectacular" Amid Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be divorcing, but that doesn't mean they don't still have a lot of respect for each other's work.

The former spouses have actually collaborated on the upcoming movie Unstoppable, with Lopez starring in the film, and Affleck and his pal Matt Damon acting as producers.

Affleck, Damon and Cillian Murphy recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview about their film Small Things Like These, which is out Nov. 8, and the reporter took the opportunity to ask Damon and Affleck about Unstoppable.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck answered. "Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel ... All of them were really passionate about this film."

He continued, "We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story."

As for his ex-wife's performance, the Gone Girl star said, "Jennifer is spectacular," adding, "[This movie] is another one that we're really, really proud of."

UNSTOPPABLE Official Trailer (2025) Jennifer Lopez - YouTube Watch On

Lopez and Affleck were married between 2022 and earlier in 2024, with the "Jenny From the Block" singer filing for divorce on Aug. 20, one of their wedding anniversaries. The filing came as a surprise to absolutely no one, given that divorce rumors had been rapidly gaining traction since early May. Proof that these rumors had at least some truth to them, Lopez cited their official separation date as April 26.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The couple had rekindled their relationship in mid-2021 after the Hustlers actress' separation from Alex Rodriguez. They had originally dated—and gotten engaged—between 2002 and 2004.

Still, their relationship appears to be at the very least cordial, since the two were spotted out for lunch with some of their respective kids in mid-September, and have also been seen meeting with Hollywood's "disso queen" Laura Wasser, presumably to negotiate the terms of their divorce.