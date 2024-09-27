Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Lawyer Has Also Worked With Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce lawyer is Hollywood's finest, as you might very well expect.

As reported by TMZ, the now-exes were spotted meeting with "disso queen" Laura Wasser at their office in West Hollywood on Monday, leading the publication to believe the family attorney will be representing both spouses as they dissolve their marriage.

TMZ further explains that J.Lo and Affleck's lack of a prenup complicates matters, especially when it comes to the production company the father of three founded with his pal Matt Damon while he was already married to Lopez in 2022.

The singer filed for divorce from the actor on Aug. 20 alone, i.e. without a lawyer. While this made a strong statement, it looks like the rest of the proceedings require a little additional help.

So, who is Laura Wasser, exactly? Well, she's earned her title as the "disso queen" after working on some of the most high-profile divorces of the last 25 years.

According to The New Yorker, Wasser represented Britney Spears in her 2007 divorce from Kevin Federline, Angelina Jolie in her 2016 separation from Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian in her 2022 divorce from Kanye West, and Johnny Depp in his 2017 divorce from Amber Heard.

You thought I was done? No, no. Wasser's former clients also include: Kevin Costner, Ariana Grande, Spike Jonze, Kiefer Sutherland, Denise Richards, Travis Barker, Patricia Arquette, Ashlee Simpson, Nick Lachey, Kelis, Ryan Reynolds, Ashton Kutcher, Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff...

Oh, and also? Wasser repped Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner following their 2015 separation.

Speaking to People in 2018, the lawyer—unsurprisingly given her line of work—confirmed that she doesn't believe in monogamy.

"Look I have two kids with two different dads. I was married once for about five minutes. I'm not the best person to ask about relationship advice," she said at the time.

"I also think, frankly, for most people, human beings were not meant to mate for life. If you've found someone and you're with that person and you guys are together until death do you part, you're blessed and that's fantastic. But a lot of people do not find that to be the case.

"So I think it's better for children and people in general to be in a happy house, to be in a happy relationship. If you're not in a happy relationship, don't let your kids grow up seeing two miserable people that dislike each other. Move on."

And a couple final tidbits for you: Wasser reportedly charges some $1,000 an hour for her services, and was rumored to be the inspiration for Laura Dern's character in the 2019 movie Marriage Story.