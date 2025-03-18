Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Considered Breaking Up for One Big Reason

Today, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have plenty of fans rooting for them, excited about their engagement, and looking forward to their wedding. But, the fact that there are so many fans and so much attention on them was almost their undoing. I mean, I'm not sure if you knew this, but Selena Gomez is extremely famous. And has been since she was a child. And all of her relationships make headlines. And she's the third most-followed person on Instagram. Okay, you get the idea.

In a new joint interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez and Blanco spoke about their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First (out March 21) and about their relationship, which is obviously the inspiration for the album. (Gomez was the one who said "I love you" first, by the way.)

The couple were asked about keeping their relationship private for the first six months that they were together and whether there were any times they thought about going public sooner, but held back.

"I definitely tried to keep it private for a while, because it’s a lot," Blanco responded. "I remember us having a conversation about whether we were going to keep dating or not. We just had to make sure, because she’s as big as it gets and it’s a big undertaking."

Basically, once you say you're dating Selena Gomez, that becomes A Thing, no matter how long you date after that.

"It’s not like you date someone for a few weeks and then you’re like, 'Oh, OK, bye,'" the 37-year-old producer continued. "So we just took it slow. Then it started becoming such a hard thing, because it was like, 'I don’t want to just have dinner inside with you and have all of our dates inside and we’re wearing a mask the entire date, and then we have to go hide in a car.'"

Blanco and Gomez made their relationship public on Instagram in December 2023. Gomez posted a photo of herself wearing a ring with a "B" on it in honor of her now-fiancé's name and a photo of them cuddling. Gomez recently sold that same ring—worth $3,000—to a fan for only $12 as part of her 12 Days of Really Rare Stuff countdown to the release of the album.

Gomez previously spoke out about feeling comfortable being more public about her relationship with Blanco than she has been with past relationships. Asked by The Hollywood Reporter in a November 2024 interview why she was sharing photos and videos of herself and Blanco, she responded, "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in [a relationship], and I see a future with this person."

She added, "And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down ... But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine."

Blanco explained to Rolling Stone that he knew his relationship with Gomez wasn't going to just be a flash in the pan. They announced their engagement in December 2024, a year after going public with their relationship.

"I was so sure that I was gonna marry her," he said. "I just knew. It’s just a very different feeling. I know when Sel wakes up, she’s thinking in her head, 'How can I make this day as good as I can for Benny?' And I know I’m waking up and saying, 'How can I make this day as good for Sel?' We’re just thinking about each other."

As for when that wedding will happen, Gomez explained that they are focused on the album for now.

"I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world," the 32-year-old actor and singer said. "That’s my main focus right now, at least."