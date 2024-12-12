Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Engaged!
"Yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor Swift chimed in.
It's official! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged, Gomez confirmed on Instagram. "forever begins now.." she wrote alongside a carousel of photos with Blanco and her ring.
Almost immediately, Gomez and Blanco's friends began commenting on the post. "yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor Swift wrote. "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!" Jennifer Aniston posted. "Congrats lovey. So happy for you," wrote Ashley Benson. "SELENAAAAAAA" Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in. Other friends who shared their congratulations on Gomez's post included Lily Collins, Shay Mitchell, Lil Nas X, Suki Waterhouse, and more.
Blanco, for his part, commented: "“Hey wait… that’s my wife."
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
The couple had been friends for years, but didn't begin dating until 2023, Blanco said in an April interview with the Wall Street Journal. "It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, Wait, I’m in love,'" he explained.
Gomez, meanwhile, has said of Blanco on Instagram: "He has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me ... He is my absolute everything in my heart."
In May, speaking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Blanco gushed about his then-girlfriend. "She's just like the best, most genuine person. Everything is so completely real. Like every day when I wake up and I like walk by the mirror as I'm like, walking to her ... and I like, look at myself and I'm like, 'How did I get here?'"
Jenny is the Digital Director at Marie Claire. A graduate of Leeds University, and a native of London, she moved to New York in 2012 to attend the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She was the first intern at Bustle when it launched in 2013 and spent five years building out its news and politics department. In 2018 she joined Marie Claire, where she held the roles of Deputy Digital Editor and Director of Content Strategy before becoming Digital Director. Working closely with Marie Claire's exceptional editorial, audience, commercial, and e-commerce teams, Jenny oversees the brand's digital arm, with an emphasis on driving readership. When she isn't editing or knee-deep in Google Analytics, you can find Jenny writing about television, celebrities, her lifelong hate of umbrellas, or (most likely) her dog, Captain. In her spare time, she writes fiction: her first novel, the thriller EVERYONE WHO CAN FORGIVE ME IS DEAD, was published with Minotaur Books (UK) and Little, Brown (US) in February 2024 and became a USA Today bestseller. She has also written extensively about developmental coordination disorder, or dyspraxia, which she was diagnosed with when she was nine.
