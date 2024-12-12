It's official! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged, Gomez confirmed on Instagram. "forever begins now.." she wrote alongside a carousel of photos with Blanco and her ring.

Almost immediately, Gomez and Blanco's friends began commenting on the post. "yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor Swift wrote. "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!" Jennifer Aniston posted. "Congrats lovey. So happy for you," wrote Ashley Benson. "SELENAAAAAAA" Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in. Other friends who shared their congratulations on Gomez's post included Lily Collins, Shay Mitchell, Lil Nas X, Suki Waterhouse, and more.

Blanco, for his part, commented: "“Hey wait… that’s my wife."

The couple had been friends for years, but didn't begin dating until 2023, Blanco said in an April interview with the Wall Street Journal. "It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, Wait, I’m in love,'" he explained.

Gomez and Blanco at a Lakers game in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez, meanwhile, has said of Blanco on Instagram: "He has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me ... He is my absolute everything in my heart."

In May, speaking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Blanco gushed about his then-girlfriend. "She's just like the best, most genuine person. Everything is so completely real. Like every day when I wake up and I like walk by the mirror as I'm like, walking to her ... and I like, look at myself and I'm like, 'How did I get here?'"