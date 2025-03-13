Selena Gomez Just Sold a $3,000 Benny Blanco Ring to a Fan for $12

Selena Gomez is the third most-followed person on Instagram with a whopping 421 million followers. So, there are a lot of people who would be interested in owning something of hers... like, say, a $3,000 diamond ring? As part of her 12 Days of Really Rare Stuff countdown to the release of her joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco, Gomez is giving away—or selling for really cheap, in some cases—12 sentimental items to lucky fans.

"I thought it would be fun to give away some ‘rare memories’ I've kept over the years every day until our album comes out," Gomez said in a March 9 Instagram video. The album, I Said I Love You First, will be released March 21.

In the Instagram video, the 32-year-old added that her "day one fans will know where to look" for the giveaways. The answer is her website, where each item is released along with links to sign up to enter for future items. She's also posted updates on Instagram.

The first piece of Really Rare Stuff released was a diamond ring with a B on it in honor of Blanco. Gomez posted a photo of herself wearing the ring in December 2023 to confirm her relationship with the music producer.

"For the first day of #12DaysOfReallyRareStuff, which is also a countdown to I Said I Love You First, it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship," the description on Gomez's website reads. "This is the exact, real ring that I posted to my Instagram story in December 2023." It's now marked as "sold out" with the price showing that it went for $12.

According to Page Six, the ring was custom designed by Jacquie Aiche. It is reportedly worth $3,250 and includes .44 carats of pavé diamonds.

Selena Gomez's December 2023 Instagram story showing her "B" ring. (Image credit: Selena Gomez/Instagram)

So far, Gomez has listed two other items. Day 2 was a giveaway of a signed handbag from her Coach collaboration. For this one, fans had a limited amount of time to submit entries to get the bag for free. One day three, a neon sign of a peach with the word "Fetish"—referring to her 2017 single of the same name—was sold for $10. "This has been on my wall for years, but I want one of you to have it," Gomez shared. "I know this song is special to so many of you, so I hope one of you hangs this neon sign somewhere special."

While Gomez will no longer have her "B" ring, she's probably just fine without it considering the major upgrade she got recently. In December, Gomez revealed that she and Blanco are engaged. Her marquise diamond engagement ring has been estimated to be worth around $250,000.

Gomez first mentioned her love for marquise diamonds in her 2015 song "Good for You." (I'm on my marquise diamonds/I'm a marquise diamond/Could even make that Tiffany jealous.) In an joint interview with Blanco for Interview magazine, Gomez said, "Ever since the 'Good for You' days—that was, gosh, so many years ago—that’s the diamond I’ve always dreamed of."

Yeah, no one's ever getting this one for $12.