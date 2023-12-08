Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm She's Dating Benny Blanco in Gushy Comments

Selena Gomez has appeared to confirm her romance with music producer Benny Blanco in multiple ways on Instagram, and my heart is fluttering wildly over this news.
When the Instagram account @popfactions posted a series of "clues" with the caption, "#SelenaGomez seemingly confirms that’s she is in a relationship [subtext: with Benny Blanco]" on Dec. 4, Gomez then commented on Dec. 7, "Facts." Which—unless she's trolling—kinda speaks for itself, I would say.
But that's not it! At all!
Fan account @selenagomezbr2.0 then came into the mix, reposting Gomez' "Facts" comment over a picture of her and Blanco together. The Only Murders in the Building star herself commented, "He is my absolute everything in my heart"
She also responded to a commenter, "then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end" and to another commenter, "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts"
Hang on, because I'm not even close to done, y'all.
After posting her first "Facts" comment, Gomez then took to Stories to share a photo of herself snuggling with a bearded person who appears to be Blanco, though his face is cut off.
The star then followed this up with a picture of her left hand, featuring a diamond ring with the letter "B" on it on her ring finger—as in, her wedding ring finger.
This, as @popfactions has helpfully pointed out, mirrors the "J" ring Gomez wore once upon a time while she was dating Justin Bieber.
What the ring means per se is unclear, and I'll let you draw your own conclusions!
Meanwhile, Marie Claire spoke to Maxwell Stone, creative director at Steven Stone, about the ring's value, based on the photo she shared.
"Just the singer and actress' hand is in shot and she’s showcasing a dazzling Love Letter ring that features a diamond studded initial 'B' and what appears to be a round cut diamond. I’d estimate it to be worth $7.5k," Stone says.
"Personalization is something that we’ve seen a lot of this year in the jewelry industry and as always, celebrities have been paving the way—Hailey Bieber for example has recently been seen paying tribute to hers and her husbands surname by sporting a 'B' initial pendant."
This development re: Gomez and Blanco comes just days after a source said, "Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship."
This is all... very intriguing.
