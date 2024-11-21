Selena Gomez Shares Her Romance With Benny Blanco Publicly Because It's "The Safest" She's Ever Felt

Please Selena, I was trying not to cry today...

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco watch the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2024.
(Image credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Selena Gomez has found the right balance between being private and public in her love life with Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building actress just sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to chat about her new movie Emilia Pérez, and the interviewer asked her why she's felt comfortable sharing bits of her romance with the world despite striving to be a private person.

"I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in [a relationship], and I see a future with this person," Gomez explained. "And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they’re going to, but if you’re like, 'I did it,' they’re like, 'Oh, well there’s you, just going to Sushi Park.' But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A photo posted by on

The Sushi Park reference was a callback to the previous question, which was about the photos of her and Blanco heading to the sushi spot, despite Gomez striving to stay as private as she can.

"But it’s because I really love that restaurant!" she explained, laughing. "But if you see, I’m like [pantomimes wrapping her face in a scarf]. I just try to not give them good ones sometimes; but other times, it’s part of the job and you just have to deal with it."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A photo posted by on

Gomez has shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her relationship with Blanco since they started dating in late 2023, which she's now confirmed is very much a deliberate decision.

I'm not complaining, anyway, because I think I speak for all of us when I say we absolutely love witnessing their love.

The "Love On" singer has previously had relationships with fellow musicians Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and was briefly linked to both Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers before she began dating the music producer.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸