Selena Gomez Shares Her Romance With Benny Blanco Publicly Because It's "The Safest" She's Ever Felt
Please Selena, I was trying not to cry today...
Selena Gomez has found the right balance between being private and public in her love life with Benny Blanco.
The Only Murders in the Building actress just sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to chat about her new movie Emilia Pérez, and the interviewer asked her why she's felt comfortable sharing bits of her romance with the world despite striving to be a private person.
"I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in [a relationship], and I see a future with this person," Gomez explained. "And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they’re going to, but if you’re like, 'I did it,' they’re like, 'Oh, well there’s you, just going to Sushi Park.' But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine."
The Sushi Park reference was a callback to the previous question, which was about the photos of her and Blanco heading to the sushi spot, despite Gomez striving to stay as private as she can.
"But it’s because I really love that restaurant!" she explained, laughing. "But if you see, I’m like [pantomimes wrapping her face in a scarf]. I just try to not give them good ones sometimes; but other times, it’s part of the job and you just have to deal with it."
Gomez has shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her relationship with Blanco since they started dating in late 2023, which she's now confirmed is very much a deliberate decision.
I'm not complaining, anyway, because I think I speak for all of us when I say we absolutely love witnessing their love.
The "Love On" singer has previously had relationships with fellow musicians Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and was briefly linked to both Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers before she began dating the music producer.
