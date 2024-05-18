Benny Blanco Reveals the Sweet Way He Spoiled Selena Gomez Ahead of Their One-Year Anniversary

Benny Blanco is giving fans an inside look into how he made the lead up to his one-year anniversary with actress and singer Selena Gomez a special, romantic affair.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Blanco revealed he had rented out an entire movie theater for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day, then purchased a "nacho machine" and a deep frier in order to make Gomez her favorite snacks.

"I want to do something that she loves," Blanco explained. "She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theater. And she loves a comfortable couch, so I took out the seats and we put like a huge couch in the front.

"I spoke with her grandma, I spoke with her mom, her best friend and this is what I came up with," he added.

And in case he hadn't hit it out of the proverbial park already, Blanco also made sure to have Taco Bell and Hot Cheetos on hand.

Blanco said the pair watched Gomez's favorite movie, Almost Famous, because "that's what she loves."

“I don’t know a world where it could be better than this," he said of his relationship with the award-winning singer and mental health advocate.

In the same interview, Blanco revealed that he absolutely has plans to eventually propose to and marry Gomez, but has yet to purchase an engagement ring.

"I don’t have anything,” he admitted, adding that he has "got to get my act together."

“People always said this to me: 'When you know you meet your best friend'—she truly is my best friend,” Blanco said, going on to call Gomez "the coolest, nicest, sweetest."

"We laugh all f****** day. She inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like: ‘What did you do?’ ‘Oh, I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording,’” Blanco continued. “My day sounds like s*** every day compared to hers."

Blanco also admitted that he has thought about having kids, saying: “That’s, like, my next goal on the box. I’ve got a lotta godkids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids.”

According to Page Six , Blanco thinks about eventually starting a family with Gomez “every day.”

Blanco told Stern that the couple's one-year anniversary is somewhere around Gomez's birthday, which falls on July 22. Not unlike his Valentine's Day celebration, Blanco says he has “some really good stuff” planned.