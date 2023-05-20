Beyoncé Hires Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia as a Summer Intern for Her Renaissance Tour

Talk about the summer job of summer jobs: Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, is interning for none other than Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour, Access reported. The tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and has stopped off in Brussels, Belgium and Cardiff, Wales before its show tonight in Edinburgh, Scotland. After a European run it arrives in Canada on July 8 before starting its U.S. run on July 12, where—save for one show in Vancouver on September 11—it will remain until it closes on September 27 in New Orleans.
Best summer job ever? Probably.
Bryant, a student at the University of Southern California, is interning for Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s record label and management company that she founded in 2010.
And this isn’t the first time Beyoncé and Bryant have worked together, Access reports. Bryant appeared in the singer’s November 2021 Adidas Ivy Park campaign video and praised her “Auntie BB” in an Instagram post at the time, writing “I’m so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!! Love you so much Auntie BB.”
People reports that, during her first show, Bey performed 36 tracks for nearly three hours, including tracks from her most recent studio album, Renaissance, as well as older hits, too.
Bryant, who models for IMG, appeared alongside her mother and younger sisters Bianka and Capri to celebrate her father’s legacy at the unveiling of his handprints at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Bryant called her father the “MVP of girl dads”—in addition to his three surviving daughters, Kobe was killed along with second eldest daughter Gianna in a January 2020 helicopter crash—and said “being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”
She continued “Dad, you’re an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of,” she said. “I’m honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always.”
