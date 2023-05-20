Beyoncé and Jay-Z Buy the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in California

Beyoncé and Jay-Z break records all the time—case in point: Bey breaking the record for the most Grammys won of all time back in February—but here’s a new one to add to the list: The iconic couple are now reportedly the owners of the most expensive home ever sold in California, Entertainment Tonight reports. The pair’s new Malibu home overlooking the Pacific Ocean cost a cool $200 million.
According to TMZ, Bey and Jay bought the 30,000-square-foot home in an area known as, appropriately, Billionaire’s Row. TMZ reports the purchase price makes the sale the most expensive real estate ever sold in the Golden State, surpassing the previous record of $177 million. (For the record, Entertainment Tonight reports, the most expensive piece of real estate ever sold happened in New York, where someone in New York City paid $238 million for an apartment.)
And it seems the power couple actually got a deal on the Malibu mansion, as it was listed for $295 million. It was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, who is also reportedly designing Kanye West’s home, not far from the Carters’. The all-concrete compound took 15 years to build (!).
Beyoncé and Jay-Z will fit right in on Billionaire’s Row. Jay-Z was named the wealthiest person in hip hop in March, with a net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. (P. Diddy is a distant second with a net worth of around $1 billion.) Then, of course, there’s Beyoncé, who Forbes estimated will pull $2.1 billion for her Renaissance Tour alone this summer. With a total of 57 scheduled performances, if you do the math, that’s an astronomical $37 million per show.
