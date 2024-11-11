Beyoncé Fans Will Love Yale University's New Course Celebrating the Superstar

Beyoncé has achieved a plethora of achievements throughout her incredible career, so it makes sense that there's an entire course dedicated to her impact on the world.

Thanks to Yale University, fans can now apply to study the "Halo" singer in a course titled "Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition History, Culture, Theory & Politics Through Music."

African American Studies professor Daphne Brooks, who previously taught at Princeton, will lead the new course.

In an email to NBC News, Brooks said of the course, "I'm looking forward to exploring her body of work and considering how, among other things, historical memory, Black feminist politics, Black liberation politics and philosophies course through the last decade of her performance repertoire as well as the ways that her unprecedented experimentations with the album form, itself, have provided her with the platform to mobilize these themes."

Yale's new course comes at the perfect moment in Beyoncé's career. On Nov. 8, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer received her very first Grammy nominations in the country categories for her work on Cowboy Carter.

To date, Beyoncé has been nominated 99 times at the Grammys, which is the most of any artist. She also remains the most decorated Grammy winner, with 32 trophies under her belt.

Yale's new Beyoncé course is part of a growing trend in which students explore the impact their favorite singers have had on society. Last year, Harvard University announced "Taylor Swift and Her World," while the University of Florida offers "Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists."

Brooks, who is a professor of African American Studies and music at Yale, was inspired to create the new course after previous students gravitated towards Beyoncé content while studying "Black Women in Popular Music Culture."

"Those classes were always overenrolled," Brooks told Yale News. "And there was so much energy around the focus on Beyoncé, even though it was a class that starts in the late 19th century and moves through the present day. I always thought I should come back to focusing on her and centering her work pedagogically at some point."