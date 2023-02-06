Bow Down to Beyoncé, Queen of the Grammys

To quote Lizzo, "You clearly are the artist of our lives." The 65th Annual Grammy Awards proved to be a big night for Queen Bey: after arriving *fashionably* late to the ceremony, Beyoncé swept the awards show and is now the record holder for the most Grammy wins of all time.

Previously tied with Quincy Jones at 28 awards, Beyoncé entered record-breaking territory with two wins in the pre-telecast proceedings. Before arriving at the ceremony, she won for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (for "Break My Soul"), and Best Traditional R&B Performance (for "Plastic Off the Sofa"). Beyoncé later picked up the award for Best R&B Song for "Cuff It," but was unable to accept the award onstage as, according to host Trevor Noah, she was stuck in L.A. traffic. To mark the occasion, Beyoncé took to Instagram during the show to show off the three awards she won so far.

But the award that earned her the title of "Most Decorated Grammy Artist of All Time" was her win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for "Renaissance." The record-breaker took to the stage (looking stunning in a metallic gown, by the way) for the first time of the night to accept the award with a sentimental speech.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. … I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.” She also thanked her parents, husband, and three children before adding, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”

Now, Queen Bey is at a whopping 32 wins, but the night isn't over yet. Beyoncé is still up for awards in three major categories—album, record, and song of the year—meaning, this night could push her record even further.