Beyoncé Shocks Fans in Brazil by Showing Up Unannounced to a Post-Screening Party for Her Concert Film

Following the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Brazil, the performer stunned fans by taking to the stage in a silver sequined dress to show her appreciation, sticking to the color theme of the blockbuster Renaissance World Tour, which ran from May to October this year and grossed an astronomical $579 million.

Beyoncé’s concert film premiered in Brazil yesterday, and to celebrate its release, the superstar stopped by a convention center in Salvador, Bahia, where a “Club Renaissance” party was being held following a screening, The Hollywood Reporter writes. As she made her way onto the stage, thousands of shocked fans could be heard cheering and screaming in videos shared on social media.

“Brazil, I love you so much,” Beyoncé can be heard saying to the incredulous crowd. “I came because I love you so much…It was very important to be here, right here.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé also attempted to do the mute challenge, where the audience is supposed to get quiet when she says, “Look around, everybody on mute,” but fans appeared to be too excited to come remotely close to “passing” the challenge. (I mean, can you blame them?)

Following the event, Bey’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to Instagram to share photos of the mogul in a silver sequined dress, writing alongside it “Move out the way when the queen touches down in Bahia, Brazil!! what a time! Thank you Brazil.”

(Image credit: @beyonce on Instagram)