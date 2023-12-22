Beyoncé Shocks Fans in Brazil by Showing Up Unannounced to a Post-Screening Party for Her Concert Film

She stunned in a silver sequined dress.

Beyonce
(Image credit: Instagram)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Following the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Brazil, the performer stunned fans by taking to the stage in a silver sequined dress to show her appreciation, sticking to the color theme of the blockbuster Renaissance World Tour, which ran from May to October this year and grossed an astronomical $579 million.

Beyoncé’s concert film premiered in Brazil yesterday, and to celebrate its release, the superstar stopped by a convention center in Salvador, Bahia, where a “Club Renaissance” party was being held following a screening, The Hollywood Reporter writes. As she made her way onto the stage, thousands of shocked fans could be heard cheering and screaming in videos shared on social media.

“Brazil, I love you so much,” Beyoncé can be heard saying to the incredulous crowd. “I came because I love you so much…It was very important to be here, right here.”

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé also attempted to do the mute challenge, where the audience is supposed to get quiet when she says, “Look around, everybody on mute,” but fans appeared to be too excited to come remotely close to “passing” the challenge. (I mean, can you blame them?)

Following the event, Bey’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to Instagram to share photos of the mogul in a silver sequined dress, writing alongside it “Move out the way when the queen touches down in Bahia, Brazil!! what a time! Thank you Brazil.”

Beyonce Nude Manicure

(Image credit: @beyonce on Instagram)

Before the event, Beyoncé teased fans by posting a photo of a private jet with her Renaissance silver horse peeking its head out of the plane’s door on her Instagram Story, as well as changing her location on social media to Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Earlier this week, she revealed to fans that “the renaissance is not over,” adding that her concert film tour was being extended to 15 additional countries, Brazil included.

Topics
Beyonce
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸