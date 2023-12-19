'Big Bang Theory' Actress Kate Micucci Announces She's Cancer-Free After Successful Surgery

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci, who portrayed Raj's short-term girlfriend Lucy on the show, has announced the great news that she is now cancer-free. She had previously shared that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Sharing a TV news item about her illness on Instagram, Micucci wrote, "Pretty surreal to wake up and find Good Morning America had done a segment about my lung cancer diagnosis.
"Great news is, thanks to surgery last week, I am cancer free and no other treatment is needed. I was very lucky to have such wonderful doctors and nurses who took great care of me. And I was very lucky to find it so early.
"Thank you @willreeve_ and @goodmorningamerica for getting the word out about lung cancer awareness. #lungcancer #lucky #sendinglove"
The actress was flooded with support from commenters including Ed Helms, who wrote, "This is a scary and wild updates. I’m so glad you’re recovering, Kate. This world needs you to stick around as long as possible!!"
Yvette Nicole Brown commented, "Praying for you, honey!"
Other well wishes poured in from the likes of Reggie Watts, Joel McHale, and Kenan Thompson.
A photo posted by katemicucci on
Earlier this month, Micucci took to TikTok to share her diagnosis and update her followers on what was going on for her.
"Hey everybody! This is not a TikTok, it's a SickTok," she said in a video.
"I'm in the hospital, but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early. It's pretty weird, because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, you know, it was a surprise, but also I guess it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good.
"But it's been a little bit of a trip, and I'll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it."
@katiemicucci ♬ original sound - Katemicucci
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Ashley Tisdale Explains How Her Experience of Alopecia Helps Her Realize She's Under Too Much Stress
She's on a mission to destigmatize the common condition.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Beauty, Foodie, and Fashion Person You Love
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
Lily James’ Coats Are Making Us Excited for Winter
She’s on a press tour in New York City promoting her new film, ‘The Iron Claw.’
By Rachel Burchfield