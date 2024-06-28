Billy Ray Cyrus Shares the "Advice" He Takes From Daughter Noah Cyrus "When Times Are Tough"

Billy Ray Cyrus can count on the sound advice he gets from daughter Noah Cyrus "when times are tough."

The country singer posted an adorable throwback picture of himself with his youngest kid on Instagram, captioning it, "I’m so proud of this little girl. Noah has grown into an incredible young Lady. Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just 'Stand Still' @recordingacademy @columbiarecords"

Billy Ray's words were in reference to his 2022 duet with his daughter, titled "Noah (Stand Still)."

In a second slide, he shared some of the track's poignant lyrics: "Just stand still, oh / As you get older, it gets harder to change / You might find yourself alone with just your shame / But it's not over / It's all gonna be okay / And when times are tough remember what I say / My grandfather told my father, 'It doesn't get easier, just harder' / Yes, it will, remember just stand still."

Noah commented, "love my daddy so much"

Billy Ray didn't specifically call out why he especially needs Noah's wise words right now, but the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer has just filed for divorce from wife Firerose.

The two were married for just seven months when Billy Ray filed on May 23, citing "inappropriate marital conduct," according to People. They are currently engaged in a contentious legal battle, with both parties accusing the other of alleged "abuse," according to court documents (via Billboard). Billy Ray has strongly denied the allegations, while Firerose's attorneys had not yet replied to USA Today's request for comment at time of writing.

Additionally, the Cyrus family has been hit by rumors of feuds in recent months, with siblings Noah and Braison Cyrus skipping their mom Tish Cyrus' 2023 wedding to Dominic Purcell, while Miley, Brandi, and Trace Cyrus were in attendance. Miley Cyrus also omitted her dad Billy Ray from her Grammys acceptance speech in February.

In a recent interview with David Letterman, Miley said, "Honestly, my mom is my hero, and my father I'm grateful for—first, his genes. My dad has great hair, and I got that."