Tish Cyrus Is Reportedly "Spiraling" Over How to "Diffuse" Noah Cyrus Situation

Tish Cyrus is reportedly—and understandably—struggling with her estrangement from daughter Noah Cyrus.
ICYMI, earlier this week reports claimed that Tish, 56, had "stolen" her now-husband Dominic Purcell from Noah, 24, which explained why the latter sat out her mom's wedding last August.
"Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic," a source has now told Us Weekly.
They added, "Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this."
The source also confirmed that Noah and Purcell were together for "about 8 to 9 months" though they were "having issues."
This follows from another source speaking to Us Weekly this week, claiming, "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," and adding that Tish knew about the alleged relationship.
We already knew that there were tensions amid the Cyruses since Tish' children Noah and Braison decided to skip her wedding. This was confirmed when Miley Cyrus "omitted" to thank her dad Billy Ray in her Grammys acceptance speech in February. However, we didn't know the reason for this—or at least the alleged reason—until now.
A post shared by Tish Cyrus-Purcell
A photo posted by tishcyruspurcell on
At the moment, it's looking like there are two factions in the family: Miley, Brandi, Trace, and Tish Cyrus on one side, and Noah, Braison, and Billy Ray Cyrus on the other.
Adding to the evidence for this, one source has told People, "Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray. She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship."
Before Purcell was involved in any of the drama, a defining event for the Cyruses was of course Tish and Billy Ray's divorce in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage.
"It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids," People's source added. "Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue."
Tish began dating Purcell sometime shortly after April 2022, meaning that—if all of these reports are true—Noah would have been dating him as her parents' divorce was happening.
A post shared by CALL HER DADDY
A photo posted by callherdaddy on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Best Grammys Red Carpet Outfits Ever
There's high-end couture, and there's also some wild innovation.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
An Ode to Katie Holmes Being a Proud Outfit Repeater
Forever a relatable style icon, Holmes has no issue re-wearing a look.
By Aaron Royce
-
Spring Trends Already In My Nordstrom Shopping Cart
Patience is not my virtue.
By Judith Jones
-
Tish Cyrus Says She Had a "Complete Psychological Breakdown" Before Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
That sounds terrifying for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn