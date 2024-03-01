Tish Cyrus Is Reportedly "Spiraling" Over How to "Diffuse" Noah Cyrus Situation

Tish Cyrus is reportedly—and understandably—struggling with her estrangement from daughter Noah Cyrus.

ICYMI, earlier this week reports claimed that Tish, 56, had "stolen" her now-husband Dominic Purcell from Noah, 24, which explained why the latter sat out her mom's wedding last August.

"Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic," a source has now told Us Weekly.

They added, "Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this."

The source also confirmed that Noah and Purcell were together for "about 8 to 9 months" though they were "having issues."

Tish Cyrus poses with daughter Noah Cyrus at the 2021 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This follows from another source speaking to Us Weekly this week, claiming, "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," and adding that Tish knew about the alleged relationship.

We already knew that there were tensions amid the Cyruses since Tish' children Noah and Braison decided to skip her wedding. This was confirmed when Miley Cyrus "omitted" to thank her dad Billy Ray in her Grammys acceptance speech in February. However, we didn't know the reason for this—or at least the alleged reason—until now.

At the moment, it's looking like there are two factions in the family: Miley, Brandi, Trace, and Tish Cyrus on one side, and Noah, Braison, and Billy Ray Cyrus on the other.

Adding to the evidence for this, one source has told People, "Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray. She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship."

Before Purcell was involved in any of the drama, a defining event for the Cyruses was of course Tish and Billy Ray's divorce in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage.

"It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids," People's source added. "Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue."

Tish began dating Purcell sometime shortly after April 2022, meaning that—if all of these reports are true—Noah would have been dating him as her parents' divorce was happening.