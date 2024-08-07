Blake Lively Casually Grabs Ryan Reynolds' Butt at 'It Ends With Us' Premiere

Blake Lively loves a spot of PDA—as she cheekily demonstrated at the premiere for It Ends With Us.

At the event in New York City on Tuesday, the actress was caught on camera casually grabbing husband Ryan Reynolds' butt as she headed towards a reporter to answer questions—as seen in footage shared on social media.

"The way he wasn't even phased [sic] either like he already knew it was her," one person commented on TikTok about Reynolds not even turning around post-butt grab. "Being in a relationship where ur partner is literally ur bestfriend is the best."

Someone else wrote, "This is the one relationship that if it ends I'm done forever. They are so perfect for each other and I just can't imagine them not being together. So they better make it to the end"

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hold hands at the premiere for It Ends With Us. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively and Reynolds were equally sweet with each other throughout the night, alternately holding hands, snuggling, posing for photos, and gushing about each other.

Speaking to People on the red carpet, the Gossip Girl alum said "it's the best" having her loving husband by her side for support. She added, "This movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of human emotion and the people who love her and support her along the way," and explained that she was "so grateful" to have similar support from friends and family at the event.

Blake Lively wears Britney Spears' Versace dress from 2002 to the 2024 premiere of It Ends With Us. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also of note, the star showed up in a glittery asymmetric Versace dress previously worn by Britney Spears in Milan circa 2002.

"It is Britney's actual dress," Lively told People. "It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!" So do we, Blake, so do we.