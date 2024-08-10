Blake Lively Looks Like A Queen in Corset Gown Reminiscent of Her 2022 Met Gala Look

Actress Blake Lively is channeling one of her previous, breathtaking Met Gala looks as she continues her fashion-forward It Ends With Us press tour.

On Friday, Aug. 9, the Hollywood A-lister and proud mom posed for pictures before the premiere of her new film in Copenhagen wearing a regal corset gown, reminiscent of her 2022 Met Gala look.

The Atelier Versace couture gown from the brand's Spring/Summer 2018 collection gave off some serious Queen vibes, just like Lively's 2022 "Gilded Glamour" Atelier Versace tulle column dress.

For the uninitiated, in 2022 Lively stunned Met Gala attendees and onlookers alike when she stepped onto the red carpet in a rust-brown colored gown embroidered with crystals and leather. As she climbed the iconic Met steps, Lively (with some help) undid the oversized bow of the dress and unveiled a stunning blue-green train.

Iconic then, iconic now.

Blake Lively poses during premiere of the movie 'It Ends With Us' Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively has been showing off some serious flower power fashion during her whirlwind press tour for the book-to-screen adaptation.

Recently, the actress attended the film's London photocall held at the city's IET Building: Savoy place, wearing an oversized, topless white suit featuring a boxy floral-embellished blazer and matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers.

Other floral-inspired looks—which serve as an homage to Lively's It Ends With Us character, florist Lily Bloom—featured peek-a-boo underwear and other rare-to-source archival numbers, featuring a range of designers including Vivienne Westwood, Dauphinette, and Christopher John Rogers.

For example, Lively wore a vintage Versace gown once worn by the one and only Britney Spears in 2002. (Talk about emulating royalty!)

While Lively's outfits have been front-and-center during the film's press tour, the subject matter of the movie is also garnishing some much-needed attention.

Blake Lively and Irish-Puerto Rican actress Isabela Ferrer pose for a photocall in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Baldoni, who both directs and stars in the book-to-screen adaptation, recently told People in an exclusive interview that he's judging the success of the film by a "metric that oftentimes goes unnoticed."

“If it's just a big commercial success, that's on one side of it," he told the publication. "The other side of it, for both [production company] Wayfarer Studios and myself is…it's about that one person who's in a similar situation to Lily.”

Baldoni went on to say that he hopes viewers who see the film and who are themselves facing instances of domestic and intimate partner violence will be inspired by the main character, Bloom, and end up making "a different choice for themself."

“(It's for anyone) who goes to see this movie with her friends and doesn't go back home," he explained.