Blake Lively Was the Coolest Rainbow Unicorn at the 'Adam Project' Premiere

lake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive to the premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)
Blake Lively always looks fabulous on the red carpet, and she's done it again.

Attending the premiere for husband Ryan Reynolds' movie The Adam Project, Lively wore a stunning gown by Atelier Versace in a unicorn-like pastel and glitter rainbow motif (via the Daily Mail). The plunging, slit dress was cinched at the waist and floaty at the skirt, and one of the straps doubled as a sort of thin train.

Blake Lively attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive to the premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)

The actress paired this magical gown with strappy Gucci heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. When off the red carpet, she warmed up in an oversized denim jacket and accessorized with a canvas pink Chanel handbag, making her look like the coolest person on the planet.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive to the premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive to the premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive to the premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)

She wore her long blonde hair, styled by Jennifer Yepez, in a half-up 'do and soft waves. Yepez shared a photo of the celeb with her full glam team for the night on her Instagram Stories.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Instagram/Jennifer Yepez)

Lively's pink-toned, delicate makeup look was the work of longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, who shared a selfie of the two of them together on Instagram.

Last but not least, the star's two-toned nails were designed by artist Elle Gerstein. "The details! @blakelively ‘s #manicure for @vancityreynolds premiere #theadamproject #netflix #getthelook mini moons 60’s inspired bohemian cool girl #nails @lechatnails perfect match in #cocokisses & #peachcharming," Gerstein wrote on Instagram.

Lively and Reynolds looked as loved-up as ever on the red carpet, the actor matching his wife's elegance in a suit by Brunello Cuccinelli.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 28, 2022

(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)

The event was also an amazing occasion for Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo—both also featured among The Adam Project cast—to reunite, causing big 13 Going on 30 flashbacks for me. What a night!

The Adam Project World Premiere At Alice Tully Hall In New York

(Image credit: Getty/Monica Schipper)
