Blake Lively Was the Coolest Rainbow Unicorn at the 'Adam Project' Premiere
How does she do it???
Blake Lively always looks fabulous on the red carpet, and she's done it again.
Attending the premiere for husband Ryan Reynolds' movie The Adam Project, Lively wore a stunning gown by Atelier Versace in a unicorn-like pastel and glitter rainbow motif (via the Daily Mail). The plunging, slit dress was cinched at the waist and floaty at the skirt, and one of the straps doubled as a sort of thin train.
The actress paired this magical gown with strappy Gucci heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. When off the red carpet, she warmed up in an oversized denim jacket and accessorized with a canvas pink Chanel handbag, making her look like the coolest person on the planet.
She wore her long blonde hair, styled by Jennifer Yepez, in a half-up 'do and soft waves. Yepez shared a photo of the celeb with her full glam team for the night on her Instagram Stories.
Lively's pink-toned, delicate makeup look was the work of longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, who shared a selfie of the two of them together on Instagram.
Last but not least, the star's two-toned nails were designed by artist Elle Gerstein. "The details! @blakelively ‘s #manicure for @vancityreynolds premiere #theadamproject #netflix #getthelook mini moons 60’s inspired bohemian cool girl #nails @lechatnails perfect match in #cocokisses & #peachcharming," Gerstein wrote on Instagram.
Lively and Reynolds looked as loved-up as ever on the red carpet, the actor matching his wife's elegance in a suit by Brunello Cuccinelli.
The event was also an amazing occasion for Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo—both also featured among The Adam Project cast—to reunite, causing big 13 Going on 30 flashbacks for me. What a night!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
