Blake Lively Isn’t Shy About Her Appreciation for Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Biceps

After her husband, Ryan Reynolds, posted a photo of himself in a sleeveless shirt that showed off his biceps—posting the snap alongside the words “Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York”—Blake Lively, who took the photo, took to social media herself to gush over it: She reposted the image with surrounding emojis of sriracha sauce, a pepper, and a sign that read “Caution: Extra Spicy,” Us Weekly reports.
The couple—who are the parents of four—often take to social media to write about one another, but, famously, it’s usually roasting each another. For example, Lively poked fun at Reynolds after he posted a photo of a turtle hiding under his car, writing “Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?” (Reynolds’ muscles were on full display then, too.) She has also joked about Reynolds’ motorcycle skills—or lack thereof—and, as Marie Claire reported on recently, after Reynolds made a professionally-produced music video for friend Rob McElhenney—the two are co-owners of the soccer team Wrexham A.F.C.—Lively wrote “Wow. That’s a lot of effort you put into this,” alongside a side-eye emoji. “Can’t wait for August 25th”—her birthday.
Reynolds’ reply? “A birthday card might’ve been easier.”
Reynolds also razzes Lively, particularly for closing her eyes in photos and unfollowing him on Instagram over the years. Earlier this month, Reynolds joked that he has to tell Wrexham A.F.C. player Ollie Palmer to wear a shirt when Lively is around: “Every time we’ve come as a family and stuff, we’ll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie’s the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife,” Reynolds said on an episode of the “Fearless in Devotion” podcast. “I’m always like, ‘Ollie, put a f—king shirt on and come back out like a gentleman.”
We love these two.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Serena Williams Shows Off Her Baby Bump While on Vacation in Italy
“Trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or back.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate is a “Perfect Performer” When in Public, Body Language Expert Says
Of Kate, the expert says “nothing is an accident.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
I Scoured Through Hundreds of Runway Shows—These Are the Color Trends of Summer 2023
From the neutrals of quiet luxury to highly-saturated statements.
By Emma Childs