Blake Lively Hilariously Captures “Thirst Content” of “Fine A—” Husband Ryan Reynolds Working Out

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often use social media as a tool to poke fun at and troll one another, but in an Instagram Story yesterday, Lively admitted that she is well aware of how attractive her husband is. (She’s not wrong.)
The photo Lively shared shows Reynolds working out in a white tank, black sweatpants, neon yellow sneakers, and a baseball cap in what appears to be a home gym. But it’s Lively that steals the show in the photo, as she can be seen in the mirror behind her husband, looking giddy snapping a photo of him in action. “Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me, I’ll wait,” Lively wrote over a zoomed in shot of herself taking Reynolds’ photo in the mirror. “Bc I know low key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography, it’s a public service.”
Reynolds reposted the photo on his own feed and gave photo credit where photo credit was due, tagging his wife and reaffirming her role as “my Instagram boyfriend.”
Reynolds is working out in preparation for Deadpool 3, where he stars opposite Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, People reports. (The movie is due out next year.) He credits trainer Don Saladino as someone who always helps him “get back to functionality. Mentally and physically.”
“My body’s been pretty f— from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “I push things too far sometimes. I mean, I push things too far ALL the time. Moderation’s never really been my friend.” Reynolds added “I knew getting back to where I needed wasn’t gonna be easy. And adding three months of strike limbo in the middle certainly didn’t help. Anyway…Thanks Don. Here’s to the home stretch.” He signed off with the hashtag #MaximumEffort.
Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern and remained friends after the project wrapped. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date,” Reynolds said during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast in July 2021. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. And I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”
The couple wasted no time falling in love after leaving the friend zone behind, marrying in September 2012. Eleven years and four kids later, “They’re very romantic together,” a source told Us Weekly as the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage this past September. “They’re always holding hands—you’d think they were newlyweds.”
A separate source added “Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple,” they said. “They are still head over heels for each other.”
Let the thirst content be proof!
