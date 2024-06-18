'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee's Adult Kids Learned She Was Pregnant at 54 Online

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee's children learned about her pregnancy online, she revealed in a new interview with People.

"I put something on Facebook. I didn't think it was a big deal, and I said, 'I'll call the kids later. They're grown. They have their own lives,'" McGee explained of her pregnancy announcement.

"So I speak to them maybe once a week on Sundays, normally. Now, we're speaking a lot more. Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip."

Thankfully, the anger didn't last long, and the family has sorted things out since. "We're all good now," McGee told People. "And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together."

The actress, known for her role as Angela Moore on the Disney Channel show Boy Meets World, announced that she was pregnant at 54 earlier this month, writing on Instagram, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

McGee is already mom to Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Courtland Davis.

She is currently expecting her first baby with husband Marcello Thedford, whom she married 16 years ago.

McGee told People that Thedford has been an amazing source of support during her pregnancy. "My husband, he reacted so lovingly," she said. "He's just been so great. He took me out to see deer yesterday and play in a yard, to just keep me peaceful. We've put a lot of work into our marriage, so I've got a good one."

So sweet! Congratulations to the parents-to-be.