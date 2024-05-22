'Bridgerton' Star Jessica Madsen Says She's "Done My Job Right" if People Hate Cressida Cowper

Bridgerton actress Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida Cowper in the series, doesn't mind when people say they hate her character.

In a new interview with People, Madsen admitted she gets "interesting comments and some interesting DMs" about Cressida. "I mean, people are not the biggest fan of her," she added.

But she's actually grateful for the hate she receives from Bridgerton fans: "It makes me feel like I've done my job right," she explained.

Madsen continued, "I really don't take those things personally. The internet is wild. But I like it when people who I meet have appreciated the show. Yeah. That's always lovely."

Cressida Cowper becomes unlikely friends with Eloise Bridgerton on season 3 of the show. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The actress expressed that she loves that Cressida is becoming a more three-dimensional character in season 3. While she used to be painted as a simple antagonist, she is becoming more complex, including via her unexpected friendship with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

"The mask is falling off Cressida. She's becoming a human being. No, we're getting to see her human side and why she is the way she is," Madsen said. "And yeah, that every mean girl has something beneath her. If we quote, 'mean girl' as everyone likes to call her. I personally don't think she is, but hey, you know."

Season 3 began streaming on Netflix on May 16, with part two of the season expected to drop on June 13. People are already going wild for it—so much so that even Queen Camilla has admitted she's already binged the new episodes.

