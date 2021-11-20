Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears won a major milestone this month in the 13-plus year battle over her conservatorship, when a judge terminated the arrangement after years of Britney quietly pushing for it to be over. That means she will be able to enjoy freedoms she hadn’t had in years—and she even celebrated with her first glass of celebratory champagne this week. The victory comes, in part, through a massive push by fans and friends to call attention to the arrangement and Britney’s pain under it. But now, she’s pointing out that not everyone who could have spoken up did so in time: Namely, one Christina Aguilera.

In an Instagram Story posted late on Friday (that was still live at the time of writing), Britney shared a news clip of Christina being asked by an interviewer about the conservatorship at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, inquiring whether Aguilera had been in touch with Spears. A handler behind Aguilera then says, “No, we’re not doing this tonight.” Aguilera makes a pouting face and says, “Yeah, I can’t, but I’m happy for her.”

Above the clip of Aguilera, Spears wrote the caption:

“Love and adore everyone who supported me...but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years of being in a corrupt, abusive system, yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you...Yes I do matter!!!”

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iCNovember 20, 2021 See more

The next clip in Spears’s Stories showed Lady Gaga also being asked about the dissolution of Britney’s conservatorship by a red carpet interviewer, and answering, “The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong, and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change. I think that she will always be an inspiration to women.”

Above the Lady Gaga clips, Spears wrote, “Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

It’s totally understandable that Britney would feel betrayed by so many of the people in her life who could have spoken out or thrown their weight behind making her story heard and instead stayed silent (and that includes, she alleges, members of her own family). But the most important thing now is that she’s free from her conservatorship and able to live her life, spend her money, and continue her career on her own terms at long last.