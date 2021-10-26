Today's Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She's "Done" With Family Members Who "Hurt Her Deeper Than They'll Ever Know"

She's standing up for herself.

By Iris Goldsztajn
disney channel presents the 2017 radio disney music awards grammy award winning pop superstar britney spears was honored with the 2017 rdma icon award in recognition a career and music that has been loved by generations of radio disney fans disney channel presents the 2017 radio disney music awards airs sunday, april 30 700 pm edt image group ladisney channel via getty images britney spears
Image Group LAGetty Images

Britney Spears is tired. After being mistreated and disrespected by the people closest to her for years, she is no longer willing to sacrifice her time and energy on them.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of a typewriter she'd previously lost, and took the chance to air out her (justified, TBH) grievances with family members and other people who have consistently let her down.

"I found my mini typewriter !!!" Spears wrote, before explaining why she's feeling so upset. "Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ???"

"It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!!" she continued. "I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out !!! This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ??? Ps … @camilacabello I found my tiny desk too !!!!!"

Spears' legions of loyal fans were happy to see her standing up for herself after everything she's been through under conservatorship and beyond. "Here to hear her call out her family," one person wrote, while someone else cried out simply, "DRAG THEM."

