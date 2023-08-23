Britney Spears Is Reportedly Considering a Reconciliation With Her Dad

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In November 2021, after a 13-year-long conservatorship, a contentious court battle, and a massive public outcry, Britney Spears was finally free from the rigid conservatorship through which her father, Jamie Spears, controlled nearly every aspect of her life, health, and finances.

Since then, Britney has been outspoken about how the conservatorship was "demoralizing and degrading." She's said that the legal framework under which she was bound prevented her from having a cell phone, conceiving more children, and working on her own terms. During the court hearings that saw Britney plead to end her father's conservatorship, she told the judge, "I want my life back."

Anyone paying attention to the story at the time—and it was a major story—might have understandably assumed that once Britney was out from under her father's conservatorship, their relationship would be irreconcilable. She even said that she believed her father should be charged with "conservatorship abuse" in the aftermath of the legal battle.

But sources talking to TMZ have reported that Britney is considering extending an olive branch to her father. If this sounds shocking, the timing does make a little bit of sense: Not only has Britney recently announced her divorce from husband of one year Sam Asghari, but apparently Jamie Spears himself has not been in the best health. According to the sources, Jamie has been in and out of the hospital dealing with an infection from an older knee surgery. The sources speculate that because Jamie is going under the knife again soon, and with Britney going through a tough emotional time herself, she's considering a reconciliation.

Per TMZ's source, "She knows Jamie has been ill — in and out of the hospital for months — and doesn't want the regret of waiting too long."

As for Jamie, the publication says he has long been vocal that, despite their fractured relationship, he would love a reconciliation.

This would be a huge departure from what Britney's said in the past if it ends up coming true. But as Jack Donaghy, Alec Baldwin's character from 30 Rock, once said: "Lemon, life is about minimizing regrets."